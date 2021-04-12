HM, leaders exchange Ramadhan greetings

MUSCAT: The Main Committee for Moon Sighting of Ramadhan 1442 AH issued a statement on Monday declaring that Ramadhan moon could not be sighted on Monday. Therefore, the first day of Ramadhan 1442 AH will be on Wednesday (April 14) in the Sultanate.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has exchanged cables of greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan with the Arab and Islamic leaders of the brotherly and friendly countries.

In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to them and their countries’ people further progress, prosperity and welfare.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan to achieve all aspirations of progress, prosperity and welfare for the Omani people under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

They prayed to the Almighty Allah for the return of this occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people and Arab and Muslim nations with blessings, bounties and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Kais Saied of Tunisia, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria.

His Majesty also exchanged greetings with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of Somalia, President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, Dr Mohamed al Menfi, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of Yemen, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Dr Mohammed Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Dr Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran, President Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Gabonese Republic, President Adama Barrow of Gambia, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. — ONA