HM issues three Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued three Royal Decrees as follows:

The first Royal Decree ratifies an agreement between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of Hungary on higher education cooperation.

The second Royal Decree ratifies an agreement between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of Peru on mutual exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.

The third Royal Decree ratifies an agreement between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of Georgia on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.