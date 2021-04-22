HM issues Royal Decree on civil defence authority

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Thursday issued a Royal decree reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 39/2021 on the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance.

Article (1) renames the “Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance” as “Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority”.

Article (2) replaces the text of the second clause of Article (4) of Royal Decree No 3/2013 with the following text:

“The execution of provision of transfer shall be in accordance with the mechanism to be agreed by the Chairman of the Authority and the Inspector General of Police and Customs, according to which a committee shall be formed from the Royal Oman Police, the Finance Ministry and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority to inventory and transfer all fixed and moveable assets, registers, rights and obligations of the two sectors of civil defence and ambulance within a maximum period of (60) days from the date of issue of this decree.”

Article (3) replaces the text of Article (2) of Royal Decree No 68/2014 with the following text:

“The Chairman of the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of the System attached to this decree within a period not exceeding (90) days from the date of issue of this decree. Till such time, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be enforced without prejudice to the decree’s provisions.”

Article (4) stipulates that the amendments attached to this decree shall be applied to the System of Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority cited under Royal Decree No 68/2014.

Article (5) cancels all that contradicts this decree and its attached amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article (6) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication. –ONA