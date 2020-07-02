HM issues Royal Decree appointing new agriculture minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree appointing Dr. Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

His Majesty issued Royal Decree appointing Eng. Yaqoob Khalfan Khamis al Busaidi as Undersecretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries, and Eng. Ibrahim Said Khalaf al Kharusi as Undersecretary for the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Heritage Affairs.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree appointing His Highness Sayyid Dr Fahad bin Al Julanda al-Said as SQU Vice-Chancellor with the special grade.