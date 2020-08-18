HM issues new Royal Decrees
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday issued Royal decrees.
- Royal Decree 87 / 2020 establishes the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and defines its terms of reference and approves its organizational structure
- Royal Decree No. 88/2020 merging the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Legal Affairs into one ministry called the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, defining its functions and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 89/2020 establishes the Ministry of Labour, defining its functions and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 90/2020 establishes the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology by defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 91/2020 changes the the name of Ministry of Heritage and Culture to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 92/2020 changes the name of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 93/2020 amends the name of the Ministry of Housing to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning by defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 94/2020 establishes the Ministry of Economy, defining its functions, and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree No 95/2020 defines the functions of the Ministry of Information and approves its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 96/2020 changes the name of Ministry of Oil and Gas to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree No 97/2020 changes the name of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 98/2020 changes the name of the Ministry of Higher Education to Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree No 99/2020 changes some ministerial names Minster responsible for foreign affairs to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Minster responsible for Financial Affairs to be Minister of Financial Affairs
- Royal Decree 100/2020 establishes a unit to follow up the implementation of Oman 2040 Vision, defines its terms of reference and approves its organizational structure
- Royal Decree No 101/2020 promulgating the system of governorates and municipal affairs
- Royal Decree 102/2020 defines the functions of the Ministry of Interior and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 103/2020 amends some provisions of the two Royal Decrees establishing the Tax Authority, issuing its system, and approving its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 104/2020 amends some provisions of the two Royal Decrees establishing the National Center for Statistics and Information and issues its system
- Royal Decree 105/2020 establishes the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and defines its functions
- Royal Decree 106/2020 establishes the Environment Authority, defines its terms of reference and approve its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 107/2020 establishes the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, defines its terms of reference and approves its organizational structure
- Royal Decree 108/2020 abolishes some specialized councils
- Royal Decree 109/2020 abolishes the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI)
- Royal Decree 110/2020 abolishes the Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership
- Royal Decree 111/2020 is on forming the Council of Ministers
- Royal Decree 112/2020 is on appointing some positions