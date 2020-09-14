HM Issues decrees amending Income Tax Law

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday issued Royal decree, No. 118/2020, amending some provisions of the Income Tax Law.

Article (1) states that the amendments attached in this decree shall be applied to the above-mentioned Income Tax Law.

Article (2) the phrase “Minister of Finance”, wherever it occurs in Royal Decree No. 28/2009, shall be replaced with the phrase “Chairman of the Tax Authority”.

Article (3) cancels all that contradicts this decree or the attached amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the day following its date of publication, except Article (140) of the above-mentioned Income Tax Law, which shall be enforced with effect from the tax year starting on 1 January 2020 or its succeeding tax years.

HM issued another Royal Decree No. 66/2019 establishing the Tax Authority, the Tax Authority System, and the approval of its organizational structure issued by Royal Decree No. 42/2020, and after presentation to the Oman Council.