HM issues 8 Royal Decrees

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday issued 8 Royal Decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 24/2020 ratifying the agreement between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the mutual waiving of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports signed in Muscat City on June 11, 2018.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned agreement in accordance with the attached version.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 25/2020 on the ratification of the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the 2001 International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage.

Article (1) ratifies the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the 2001 International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage in accordance with the attached version.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the document of Oman’s joining the above-mentioned convention in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 26/2020 on the Oman-Uzbekistan Air Transport Service Agreement and the Protocol attached to it.

Article (1) ratifies the Air Transport Service Agreement in Muscat City on October 5, 2009 by the Sultanate of Oman’s Government and the Government of Uzbekistan and the Protocol attached to it.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 27/2020 endorses the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Cooperation Accord of Arab Countries in Asia for Research, Development and Training in Science and Nuclear Technology (ARASIA).

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Cooperation Accord of Arab Countries in Asia for Research, Development and Training in Science and Nuclear Technology (ARASIA) composed in Vienna on September 19, 2017.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to undertake measures to join the above-mentioned Accord in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 28/2020 endorses the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the 2007 Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wreck.

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman’s Joining the 2007 Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wreck in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the Joining Document of the above-mentioned Convention in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 29/2020 endorses the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage.

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the Joining Document for the Convention in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 30/2020 ratifies the Indian Ocean Rim Association’s Charter signed in, Perth City, Australia on October 9th, 2014.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned charter in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 31/2020 ratifies the Maritime Transport Agreement signed between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of India in Muscat on December 24, 2019 after the agreement was presented before the Majlis Ash’shura.

Article (1) ratifies the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the above-mentioned Agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA