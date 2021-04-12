HM issues 3 Royal Decrees

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued three Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 34/ 2021 endorsing organisational structure for Governorate of Musandam.

Article (1) endorses the organisational structure for Governorate of Musandam as per the Annex attached to this Decree.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 35/ 2021 on ratification of agreement between government of the Sultanate of Oman and government of the Syrian Arab Republic on mutual waiving of visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports signed in Muscat on March 21, 2021.

Article (1) ratifies the aforesaid agreement as per the version attached to this Decree.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 36/ 2021 on ratification of agreement between government of the Sultanate of Oman and Government of Nepal on mutual waiving of visas for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports signed in Muscat on October 19, 2020.

Article (1) ratifies the aforesaid agreement as per the version attached to this Decree.

Article (2) says that this Royal Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. — ONA