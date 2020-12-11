HM hosts dinner on Armed Forces Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, hosted a dinner at Al Barakah Palace this evening on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, as well as some ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police and senior military and civil officers.

The ceremony comes as an honour by His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for all military formations and units on this glorious day for their great national role and their dedication in performing the sacred duty to defend the homeland, protect its security and ensure its stability and safety, as well as maintaining its achievements, which led to security, safety, harmony and peace in Oman.

