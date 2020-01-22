HM honours medical team of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has honoured the medical team who were responsible for the medical follow-up and treatment of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos with a number of decorations.

His Majesty bestowed the medal of the royal praise on the first degree to Brigadier Dr. Saif bin Zahir al Salmi, Professor Mansour bin Saif al Manthari, Colonel Dr. Musa bin Mansour Awlad Thani, and Colonel Dr. Saleh bin Saud al Abri, and Colonel Dr. Ibrahim bin Khamis al Alawi.

His Majesty the Sultan also bestowed with the medal of the second-class royal praise on the nurses Saud bin Humaid al Lahuri, Khalid bin Nasser al Habsi, Faisal bin Khamis al Yehyai and Qasim bin Yaqoub al Qasimi.