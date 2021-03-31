HM greets president of Laos

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic on the occasion of him being elected as a new president of his country.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations, wishing President Sisoulith success in leading the friendly Lao people towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also wished friendship relations between the two countries further development and growth. –ONA