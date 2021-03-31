Main 

HM greets president of Laos

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic on the occasion of him being elected as a new president of his country.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations, wishing President Sisoulith success in leading the friendly Lao people towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also wished friendship relations between the two countries further development and growth. –ONA

You May Also Like

ROP Customs sets up presence at Al Mazunah Free Zone

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP Customs sets up presence at Al Mazunah Free Zone

Oman, an architectural beauty

Liju Cherian Comments Off on Oman, an architectural beauty

OCCI to celebrate 45th anniversary on Monday

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI to celebrate 45th anniversary on Monday