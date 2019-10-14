Head stories 

HM greets new Tunisian President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Kais Saied of the Tunisian Republic on the occasion of him being elected as a new president of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Saied in leading the brotherly Tunisian people and achieving their hopes and aspirations, and the good relations between the two countries further progress to serve interests of the Omani and Tunisian brotherly peoples.

You May Also Like

OCCI to hold seminar tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI to hold seminar tomorrow

More than two million begin Haj

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on More than two million begin Haj

Unesco’s HM award for environment for 6 more years

Oman Observer Comments Off on Unesco’s HM award for environment for 6 more years