HM greets new Tunisian President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Kais Saied of the Tunisian Republic on the occasion of him being elected as a new president of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Saied in leading the brotherly Tunisian people and achieving their hopes and aspirations, and the good relations between the two countries further progress to serve interests of the Omani and Tunisian brotherly peoples.

