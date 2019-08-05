HM greets Jamaican and Bolivian leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Dr Patrick Linton Allen, Governor General of Jamaica on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to Dr Allen and his country’s friendly people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Juan Evo Morales of the Republic of Bolivia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes to President Morales and the friendly Bolivian people.

