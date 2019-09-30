HM greets China, Cyprus, Nigeria

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Xi. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

