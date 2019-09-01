HM greetings to Vietnam leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President, and the people of Vietnam further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Shaukat Mirzayev of Uzbekistan on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and the friendly people of Uzbekistan.

