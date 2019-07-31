HM greetings to Switzerland, Benin

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes to President Maurer and the friendly Swiss people. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of greetings to President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Talon, and the friendly people of Benin further progress

and prosperity.

