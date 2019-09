MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent cables of greetings to Presidents of Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras and Costa Rica, Jimmy Morales, Daniel Ortega, Juan Orlando Hernández and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, respectively, on the occasion of their countries’ Independence Day anniversaries. In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed sincere greetings and wishes to the presidents, and the people of their respective countries further progress and prosperity.

