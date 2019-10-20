HM greetings to President Moon

SEOUL: President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea met Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea. The meeting came on the sidelines of the reception hosted by the President at the Presidential Palace for heads of diplomatic missions. The ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of good health and well-being to President Moon, and the friendly Korean people continuous progress and prosperity.

