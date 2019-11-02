HM greetings to Panama, Dominica

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Laurentino Cortizo of Panama, on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and the friendly people of his country. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of greetings to President Charles Savarin of the Commonwealth of Dominica, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and the friendly people of Dominica.

