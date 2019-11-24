HM greetings to Lanka, Suriname

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of him being sworn-in as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Rajapaksa to achieve further aspirations and hopes of the friendly people of Sri Lanka, and the friendship relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Desire Delano Bouterse of the Republic of Suriname on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

Related