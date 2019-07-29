Head stories 

HM greetings to King of Morocco

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to King Mohammed VI, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Moroccan people.

You May Also Like

His Majesty greetings to Egyptian president

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty greetings to Egyptian president

Trump, Macron seek ‘new’ Iran deal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump, Macron seek ‘new’ Iran deal

Tenders floated for Khazaen and SFZ

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tenders floated for Khazaen and SFZ