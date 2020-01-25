HM greetings to India, Australia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind of India on the occasion of Republic Day. His Majesty the Sultan wished President Kovind good health and happiness and the friendly people of India further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan has sent a cable of greetings to General David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan wished the Australian Governor-General good health and happiness and the friendly people of Australia further progress and prosperity.

Related