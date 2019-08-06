HM greetings to EU, Ivorian President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of her being elected as a new President of the European Commission. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan wished her success and the friendly peoples of the European Union further progress. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes to President Ouattara and his country’s friendly people.

