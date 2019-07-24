HM greetings to Boris Johnson

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and success to him to achieve aspirations of further progress and growth for the friendly UK people, wishing the good relations binding the two countries further progress to serve interests of the two friendly peoples.

Related