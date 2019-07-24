Head stories 

HM greetings to Boris Johnson

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and success to him to achieve aspirations of further progress and growth for the friendly UK people, wishing the good relations binding the two countries further progress to serve interests of the two friendly peoples.

You May Also Like

30 illegal workers arrested per day on an average

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on 30 illegal workers arrested per day on an average

Science festival to focus on innovations

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Science festival to focus on innovations

Bouteflika to resign this month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bouteflika to resign this month