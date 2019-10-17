Head stories 

HM greetings to Azerbaijan

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.
In his cable, His Majesty expressed his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Aliyev and his country’s friendly people further progress and prosperity.
Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Lenin Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the occasion of the National Day of his country. — ONA

