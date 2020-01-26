Omani students in China safe

BEIJING: The Sultanate’s Embassy here said that Omani students residing in China are safe and sound after the spread of Coronavirus.

“The condition of the students is good enough and there is no room for concern,” said the embassy, adding that it will keep a regular follow-up of the situation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the embassy pointed out that it had already followed up Omani students residing in China and urged them to comply with preventive measures undertaken by Chinese health authorities to handle the epidemic. The statement reported that, so far, no cases of infection are registered among Omani students.

Related