HM greetings conveyed to Saudi King

Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, took part in the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. The ceremony was held under the auspices of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh. During the festival’s activities, the King received the Minister of Sports Affairs, who conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to the King, along with His Majesty’s best wishes to him and the brotherly Saudi people further progress and prosperity. On his turn, the King asked the minister to convey his greetings and best wishes of permanent health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress. — ONA

Related