HM greetings conveyed to Iranian President

Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, received at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, on Tuesday, Ibrahim bin Ahmad al Moeini, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Iran. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the President and the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the friendly Iranian people. Dr Rouhani asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

