President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of Maldives on Wednesday received Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in the Conference on Maritime Security

in the Western Indian Ocean. During the meeting, Sayyid Badr conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to President Solih and the friendly people of the Maldives. On his turn, the President asked the secretary general to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

