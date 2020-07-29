HM greeted on Eid Al Adha by Deputy PM for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday received a cable of greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, reading as follows:

Your Majesty, Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Supreme Commander. May the Almighty Allah protect you! Peace be upon you.

Upon the dawn of the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, all Muslims will rejoice as they celebrate the happy occasion of Eid Al Adha.

On this sacred religious occasion, I am honoured—and so are Your Majesty’s triumphant Armed Forces, the Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence—to extend to Your Majesty the most heartfelt expressions of greetings and best wishes of blessings, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect you as Sultan and leader of this dear homeland and to grant you good health and wellbeing.

Your Majesty,

Celebration of this religious occasion evokes many lessons, and Your Majesty’s Armed Forces derive examples from the days of Great Pilgrimage—concepts of patience, loyalty hard work and sacrifice that they adopt in their firm resolve to protect this resourceful country, its edifices and its achievements.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander,

As they celebrate this occasion, Your Armed Forces, Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence proclaim their allegiance to Your Majesty and renew the pledge of loyalty and self-denial. They pray to the Almighty Allah to bestow His full bounty on Your Majesty and grant you good health and a long life.

May Allah protect Your Majesty and support you with absolute victory! May He bless your reign!

Happy Eid, Your Majesty. –ONA