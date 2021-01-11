HM greeted on Accession Day by Sayyid Shihab

Muscat: On the anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s assuming leadership in the Sultanate, HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, has sent a cable of greetings to His Majesty the Sultan reading as follows:

Your Majesty, Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, may the Almighty Allah protect you.

“I am honoured, and so are Your Majesty’s Armed Forces, the triumphant Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence, to express our heartfelt wishes to Your Majesty on the first anniversary of your Accession Day, praying to the Almighty Allah to bring back this anniversary many years to come and grant you good health and happiness all along.

Your Majesty,

The Accession Day is a great occasion that has registered proudly in records of the glorious Omani history and has occupied its deserved lofty status in the modern Omani state due to its profound positive implications. Despite the enormously telling situation on that haunting day, Omani people proved that they are men of strong will and that Oman is as staunch and sturdy as its high mountains, thanks to its people’s commitment to the values of the country’s blessed renaissance. All are committed to the pledge of placing Oman on the ranks of advanced nations.

Your Majesty,

The decisions undertaken under Your Majesty’s directives reflect a farsighted vision that has transformed Oman and have proved that the renewed renaissance, under your wise leadership, will meet the aspirations of the noble Omani people, on top of which comes Oman Vision 2040.

Your Majesty,

While saluting Your Majesty on this auspicious occasion, the Armed Forces, Firaq Forces and personnel of the Defence Ministry reiterate their allegiance to safeguard the gains of the country’s renaissance towards the accomplishment of further progress and prosperity.

May the Almighty Allah protect Your Majesty. –ONA