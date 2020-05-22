His Majesty greeted by dignitaries on Eid al Fitr

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received a cable of greetings from His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of Eid al Fitr.

His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of greetings from Lt Gen Sultan bin Mohammad al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, on this occasion.

“With the advent of the coming of Eid al Fitr, it is my honour to greet Your Majesty on behalf of myself and all the security apparatus on this occasion,” he said.

Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, also sent a cable of greetings to His Majesty the Sultan, on the occasion of Eid al Fitr. – ONA