HM gives audience to Prince William

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave an audience to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Bait Al Barakah on Wednesday. His Majesty and Prince William reviewed the strong cooperation relations binding the Sultanate and the United Kingdom and their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, HE Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Royal Court Affairs Secretary General, Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and accompanying delegation of the guest. –ONA

Earlier, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited Marine Science and Fisheries Center (MSFC). Upon his arrival in the center, Prince William was received by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Fisheries, Dr Lubna bint Hamoud al Kharousi, Director General of Fishery Research at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and some officials at the center.

Prince William toured various sections of the center during which he was briefed on the applied research, studies and programmes of various aspects related to marine life and environment. Further, the Duke of Cambridge was briefed on the diverse marine species and environment in the Sultanate.

Prince William was also briefed on the scientific role of the MSFC in developing fishery wealth and studying natural phenomena in the Sultanate’s coasts, as well as major research, studies and scientific projects. Additionally, the Duke of Cambridge viewed a side of traditional fishing for a group of Omani fishermen. He was also briefed on the tools used in fishing and traditional fishing boats.

On Tuesday, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, began his three-day Oman itinerary, with a visit to the Musandam Naval Base in the Governorate of Musandam, on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit to the Sultanate.

Upon arrival at the naval base, Prince William was received by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), a number of senior officers, the UK ambassador to the Sultanate and the defence attaché of the UK Embassy.

Later on Tuesday evening, His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said received Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, in Muscat.