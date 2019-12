His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave an audience to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Bait Al Barakah on Wednesday. During the meeting, they reviewed the strong relations and cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Royal Court Affairs Secretary-General, Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and accompanying delegation of the guest. Photo by Mohamed Mustafa

