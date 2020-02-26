HM gives audience to GCC Secretary-General

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave an audience to Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday. His Majesty the Sultan congratulated the GCC Secretary-General on assuming his new post. His Majesty wished him and the GCC march permanent success to achieve further hopes and aspiration of the GCC peoples. The GCC secretary-general expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for the Sultanate’s permanent support for the GCC march to serve interests of the GCC peoples. The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. — ONA

