HM gets written message from President of Uganda

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received in his office King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba of Toro Kingdom, Envoy of the President of Uganda. Relations of cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing them for the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed during the meeting. — ONA

