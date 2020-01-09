Head stories 

HM gets written message from President of Uganda

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.
The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received in his office King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba of Toro Kingdom, Envoy of the President of Uganda. Relations of cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing them for the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed during the meeting. — ONA

You May Also Like

Crude prices hit $61.73 a barrel

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crude prices hit $61.73 a barrel

1,323 Aids deaths in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on 1,323 Aids deaths in Oman

‘My special little one’: A father’s message to slain son

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘My special little one’: A father’s message to slain son