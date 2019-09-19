HM gets thanks from GCC agricultural meeting delegates

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks and gratitude from participants in the 29th Ministerial Meeting of the GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee on the conclusion of their meeting, which was held in Muscat on Thursday.

In their cable, they expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation for the generous hospitality and warm welcome extended to them.

They commended the Royal care and support accorded by His Majesty the Sultan to the GCC blessed march of cooperation and activating steps of integration on various arenas among the GCC countries, which was reflected positively on the GCC march that seeks to achieve ambitions of His Majesty and his brothers the GCC leaders, as well as their peoples’ ambitions.

THANKS FROM WORKSHOP PARTICIPANTS

Meanwhile, the participants at the International Workshop on the Practical Application of Salalah Guidelines for the Management of Public Archaeological Sites also sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The participants hailed the achievements made during the Blessed Renaissance march, as well as the interest to preserve the Omani cultural heritage and the efforts exerted to highlight the role of the Omani cultural heritage as a global humanitarian heritage.

The workshop was organised by the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs and the ICOMOS in the Sultanate. — ONA

