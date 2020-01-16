HM gets phone call from US president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received a phone call on Thursday evening from President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

During the phone call, President Trump expressed his sorrow, deep regret and sincere condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, asserting that the United States stands by the Sultanate in its great loss.

President Trump also expressed his best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan for the continuation of the blessed march of His Majesty the late Sultan in leading the Omani people towards further progress, advancement and prosperity and for the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries further development and growth.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the American President for his kind feelings, sincere sympathy and good wishes. He wished him good health and happiness, and the friendly American people, all progress and development, and steady development and growth to the strong relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples. — ONA

