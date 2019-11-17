HM gets National Day greetings from officials

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a congratulatory cable from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on the occasion of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day. In his cable, the Chairman of the State Council said, “On the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day, and on behalf of members of the State Council and its employees, it gives me great honour to extend sincere congratulations to Your Majesty coupled with our heartfelt prayers of good health and happiness for Your Majesty and to grant the Omani people continuous progress and welfare, security and growth under Your Majesty’s wise leadership.

“We mark the glorious November 18, immortal anniversary, which is accompanied by a march of achievements through Your Majesty’s mobilisation of the energies of the sons of the country since the beginning of the prosperous Renaissance. The output has been brilliant and the harvest is abundant, and the achievement is apparent.

“ It is a glorious memory associated with the radical transformations and qualitative transitions that have transformed the life in Oman, and shifted it into modernity that coupled with heritage and glory, embodying a unique renaissance model that blends contemporary and rational originality.”

The chairman of the State Council said, “We should, as we mark this precious occasion, thank Allah the Almighty for His generosity, and to recall the feelings of pride achieved on the land of Oman, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. This huge development achievement in all fields and across all governorates clearly reflects the magnitude of giving nearly half a century of the Blessed Renaissance march that Your Majesty have led with an enlightened thought and a sound vision that focuses on building the Omani man to play his full role as an active partner in the comprehensive development, keen on his homeland and Renaissance, and uphold its values and fundamentals.

“Your Majesty’s keen interest in strengthening the pillars of the state of institutions and law in the Sultanate has resulted in the integration of its pillars, the consistency of its structure and the development of its performance. The Council of Oman, today is in its seventh period, has witnessed successive developments under your care and attention, looking forward with aspirations for further contribution to the national action in harmony and integration with other state institutions.

“We pray to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Majesty good health and happiness, and the Omani people prosperity and progress.”

In his cable, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on the occasion of 49th Glorious National Day, said, “Your Majesty, it is my honour and that of the members of Majlis Ash’shura to extend sincere greetings, thanks and gratitude to Your Majesty, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty, grant you a good health, well-being and a long life.

“Your Majesty, Oman assumes a prestigious position during your auspicious reign and it has become a modern state and its achievements remain a source of pride and commendation for all sons of Oman. Majlis Ash’shura has already commenced its 9th Period as Your Majesty wished to be one of the pillars of nation building, supported by the legislative prerogatives and oversight powers granted by Your Majesty, in a manner that contributes to supporting the march of sustainable development and national work to ensure progress of this dear country and its loyal people. It is a mature Shura march as Your Majesty wished since its first launched. Fortunately, the 9th Majlis elections coincide with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th Glorious National Day.

“Your Majesty’s political vision of Oman is a special approach as it combines with peace, friendship, justice, harmony, coexistence, understanding and strengthening relations with dialogue. As per this approach, the political, economic and social ties with various sisterly and friendly countries of the world have been enhanced.

“Your Majesty the Sultan, we promise Your Majesty to work sincerely and exert further efforts to achieve stability and happiness for Oman’s sons, and express loyalty to Your Majesty.

In his cable, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day, said, “Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Sultanate is proud of the achievements during the past 49 years. Your Majesty, it is my honour, and that of Your courageous armed forces and all personnel at the Ministry of Defence, to extend sincere greetings and best wishes of this auspicious day, which embodies loyalty and gratitude between the Leader and his peoples, and a sincere expression of the march of hard work for the sake of comprehensive development and permanent welfare.

“Your Majesty, celebrating the 49th National Day is a good expression of the youthful Renaissance of Oman that bestowed its bounties on the blessed country and its loyal people while the Omani people enjoy a life of progress and growth under Your prosperous and auspicious reign.

“As Your armed forces celebrate this National Day, they always affirm their leading role in protecting the march of comprehensive development, as well as its development achievements for the citizens’ contentment and growth. They also renew their continuous commitment as an institution that contributed effectively in the processes of constant development across the country, to remain a vivid example of progress and prosperity reached by this Blessed Renaissance.

“Your Majesty, Your courageous armed forces and all personnel at the Ministry, while they celebrate this auspicious occasion, renew to their allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty, praying to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate on Your Majesty a good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions while Your Majesty enjoys a complete health.

“May Allah protect Your Majesty and grant Your Majesty success for the good of the country.”

Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day, said, “Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander, it is a great honour for me and on behalf of all affiliates of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to extend our greetings to Your Majesty on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day along with our prayers to Allah the Almighty that Your Majesty enjoys good health and well-being and our country and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

“Your great building of this precious homeland was on solid foundations, values and principles based on the guidance of Allah the Almighty who has blessed your precious march and your faithful people followed your wise path. Your sons, the personnel of the Royal Oman Police, are aware of the result of the great efforts Your Majesty have exerted, the loyal Omanis, renew their loyalty and allegiance and vow to Your Majesty by following your path and to work hard to protect our precious country and serve its people.” Lt Gen al Shraiqi prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him good health and happiness. — ONA

