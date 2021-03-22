HM gets message from Mauritanian President

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a written message from President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The message deals with the bilateral relations and fields of cooperation between the two brotherly countries. The message was received by HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, when he received Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Envoy of the Mauritanian President.