HM gets message from Comoros

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, related to aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and issues of common concern. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said when he received at his office on Wendesday Mohammed Amin al Saif, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Envoy of the Comorian President. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the good relations binding the tow brotherly countries and peoples. The meeting was attended by Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

Related