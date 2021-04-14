HM exchanges Ramadhan greetings with Abu Dhabi crown prince

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik exchanged greetings over phone on the advent of the blessed occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan with Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the phone call, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of his brother Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE to His Majesty the Sultan, expressing his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty and praying for the return of this blessed occasion while His Majesty and the Omani people have achieved their aspirations of more progress and prosperity and the Arab and Islamic worlds blessing and bounty.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed praying to Almighty to perpetuate the blessing of good health, happiness and long life for all praying for the return of the blessed occasion while the brotherly Emirati people have achieved their aspirations of more progress and prosperity and wishing the Islamic world glory and supremacy. — ONA