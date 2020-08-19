HM exchanges New Hijri Year greetings with GCC leaders, friendly countries

On the occasion of the New Hijri Year and the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Hijra, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has exchanged greetings cables with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Muslim countries.

In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life for them, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on them and make the New Year, a year of blessings for all peoples and achieve for the Islamic nation further progress, welfare and prosperity.

In their cables to the country’s Monarch, the leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty for many years to come to achieve all aspirations of further progress, welfare and prosperity for his faithful people and all Muslims further welfare and progress.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of State of Kuwait, King Abdallah II Ibn al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Head of the Sovereignty Military Council of Sudan, President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia, President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of the Republic of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organisation, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt,

President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Dr Mohammed Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Dr Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Dr Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of the Republic of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Gabonese Republic, President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia, President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of the Maldives, President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger and President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. –ONA