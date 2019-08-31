HM exchanges Hijri greetings with leaders

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the New Hijri Year and the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Hijra, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has exchanged greetings with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Muslim countries. In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life for them, praying to the Almighty Allah for the return of this happy occasion on them and make the New Year, a year of blessings for all people and achieve further progress, welfare and prosperity for the Islamic nation.

In their cables to His Majesty, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, well-being and long life to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty for many years to come to achieve aspirations of further progress, welfare and prosperity for his faithful people and all Muslims further welfare and progress.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdallah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti and Lt Gen Abdul Fattah al Burhan, President of the Republic’s Sovereign Council of Sudan.

His Majesty the Sultan also exchanged greetings with President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia, President Dr Fuad Masum of Iraq, President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, President Othman Ghazali of Comoros, Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, President Muhammad Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, King Sultan Muhammad V of Malaysia, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Dr Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran, President Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President Adama Barrow of Gambia, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, President Abdulla Yameen of the Maldives, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali.

His Majesty also received cables of greetings on this happy occasion from their highnesses, ministers, advisers, members of the State Council, members of the Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, judges, Omani ambassadors abroad, ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Islamic countries to the Sultanate, representatives of the international organisations and agencies, senior officials of the Arab and Muslim worlds and local shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

They expressed their heartfelt greetings on this happy occasion along with their best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty and grant him long life, as well as for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty with bounties and blessings, and dear Oman and its loyal people further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership. — ONA

