HM Cup last 16 draw to be held tomorrow

MUSCAT, Jan 4

The draw of last 16th stage of the His Majesty’s Football Cup Championship will take place on Wednesday at the Oman Football Association (OFA) premises.

The draw will be held at 1:30 pm in presence of all the qualified teams representatives.

The 2019/2020 defending champion Dhofar will lead the qualified teams as they advanced directly to this round. Teams from the first division league registered top attendance in this round as five teams sealed spots in the stage including: Samayil, Al Orouba, Ibri, Majees and Sur.

Eleven teams will represent Omantel league clubs including Oman club, Saham, Al Rustaq, Al Musannah, Al Suwaiq, Al Ittihad, Sohar, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Seeb and Dhofar.

Similar to the previous round, one single round will be implemented in the last 16 round and the first selected team in the draw will host the match.

Muscat based team, Seeb, was the last qualified team as they trashed Al Taliea 5-0 in the concluding match of the last 32nd round late on Sunday.

At Seeb Stadium, the hosts did not face difficulty to ends the match on winning note as they complete the first half leading with 4-0. Coach Brono Migiel battalion demonstrated their best display in the match and Amjad al Harthi began the scoring as he netted the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Ten minutes later, the same player added the second goal. Oman’s national football team player, Abdulaziz al Maqbali, increased the margin as he netted the third goal.

Al Maqbali continued his impressive show in the match and added the fourth goal in the 35th minute from a penalty. Essam al Makhzoomi end the host’s goal as he struck the last goal six minutes later from the commencement of second half.

Adil Al Balushi