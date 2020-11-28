HM Cup contributes in development of soccer

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, will preside over His Majesty’s Football Cup final for season 2019-2020. The match will be played between Dhofar and Al Oruba today.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), HH Sayyid Theyazin said that, since its inception, His Majesty’s football tournament has contributed to the development of football in the Sultanate, and has always been a true translation of the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty to the sports sector in general and football in particular.

He added: “On this auspicious occasion we will be pleased to watch the final of His Majesty’s Football Cup for the season 2019-2020 between Dhofar and Al Oruba.”

The minister said that His Majesty’s football tournament has left a clear footprint in terms of developing the skills of the players, referees, coaches and uplifting their technical standard through training and preparation for matches. This has resulted in many football players rising to stardom and becoming important additions to the national teams.

‎He congratulated Dhofar and Al Oruba clubs for qualifying to the final of His Majesty’s Football Cup, wishing them all the best to play an enjoyable match which reflects the technical level they have attained.

HH Sayyid Theyazin said: “It is my honour to extend loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his patronage of Omani sports”.

