HM congratulates President of UAE

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the occasion of the 49th National Day.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to Shaikh Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to achieve aspirations of further progress, welfare and prosperity for the brotherly UAE people under his wise leadership. –ONA

