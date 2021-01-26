Main 

HM congratulates President of Portugal

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the Portuguese Republic on the occasion of re-electing him as a president of his country.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President de Sousa in leading the Portuguese friendly people towards further progress and welfare, and the good relations between the two countries further progress and growth. –ONA

