HM congratulates President of Poland

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Dr Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland, onthe occasion of him being re-elected as a president of his country for a new presidential term.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of success to President Duda to lead the friendly people of Poland towards further progress and prosperity, wishing the good relations between the two countries further growth and development. —ONA