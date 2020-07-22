HM congratulates President of Egypt

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the 23 July Revolution Anniversary.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to President el Sisi, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant him success to achieve further aspirations of progress and growth for the brotherly Egyptian people. –ONA