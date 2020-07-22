Local 

HM congratulates President of Egypt

Muscat: His  Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the 23 July Revolution Anniversary.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along  with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to President el Sisi, praying to the Almighty Allah  to grant him success to achieve further aspirations of progress and growth for the brotherly Egyptian people. –ONA

